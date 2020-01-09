Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult

Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult

Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the controversial HS2 high-speed rail link will be built.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

HS2: Boris Johnson makes 'controversial and difficult decision' to go ahead

BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Boris Johnson says he will appoint a full-time minister...
BBC Local News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ELarrissy

Ed Larrissy RT @tnewtondunn: HS2 firm lays off 100 staff ahead of Boris Johnson announcement today to pause second phase to Manchester and Leeds, @thej… 2 hours ago

FinancialReview

Financial Review Boris Johnson pushes a controversial high-speed railway connecting London to the major cities of the north, reports… https://t.co/h0luOKBFKp 2 hours ago

DebbiePonticel2

Debbie Ponticello RT @MarketSavant: Boris Johnson declares massive HS2 High Speed Rail 2 project WILL go ahead despite spiralling costs Saying poor infrastru… 3 hours ago

RealReport3

RealReport HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult, admits Boris Johnson https://t.co/KfOY6gspBB https://t.co/7SksGVs3Ft 4 hours ago

MarketSavant

Global Perspective Boris Johnson declares massive HS2 High Speed Rail 2 project WILL go ahead despite spiralling costs Saying poor inf… https://t.co/DFXg9qe0iv 4 hours ago

UsNewsRank

US News Rank HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult, admits Boris Johnson https://t.co/8OVasJXDt2 https://t.co/BLVQQg5vl3 5 hours ago

TotalNewsUK

TotalNews HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult, admits Boris Johnson https://t.co/IUXC3pexQt https://t.co/A05z57B7kM 6 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult, admits Boris Johnson https://t.co/nQDhxex21N https://t.co/qJHSskL2Zr 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corbyn attacks Government over HS2 costs [Video]Corbyn attacks Government over HS2 costs

Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of being 'unable to manage infrastructure projects properly' after Boris Johnson announced that the controversial HS2 project has been given his approval..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.