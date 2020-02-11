U.S. Senator Johnson stumps for votes in Allouez

To person contact with voters - trying to earn a second term.

[:00] u.s. senator ron johnson: "this is u.s. senator ron johnson calling...."

[:02] terry kovarik: u.s. senator ron johnson was working the phones at brown county republican headquarters.

He tried to make his case for a second term and his commitment to national interests.

[:13] u.s. senator ron johnson: "we've got to grow our economy so we can strengthen our military so we can actually defeat isis."

[:17] terry kovarik: the types of issues senator johnson believes presidential nominee donald trump is well versed to address.

But johnson says he takes issue with trump's response to the parents of captain humayun khan, a fallen muslim-american soldier.

[:31] u.s. senator ron johnson: "we should only respect and honor the gold star parents and certainly honor the service and sacrifice of their loved ones who sacrificed for this nation."

[:49] terry kovarik: senator johnson says previous commitments make it impossible to appear with trump at a green bay stop this week.

But he says the email scandal makes democratic nominee hillary clinton the wrong choice for voters.

[:55] u.s. senator ron johnson: "do you realize as chairman of homeland security i don't have access to read 22 of those top secret emails?

That's how sensitive that information is."

