August Primary Elections

Across the county--and across the state--to cast a ballot in today's primary election.

Good evening and thanks for joing us on this election tuesday--i'm alan van zandt.

We will be tracking dozens of races tonight as polls close-- but for now--there's still about an hour left to cast your ballot in the august primary.

So far more than 8 thousand ballots have been turned in across buchan county-- kq2's amber smith joins us live from our lady of guadalupe--where more than 13 hundred voters have visited since polls opened.

Amber?

Alan-- i'm here at our lady of guadalupe catholic church--just one of more than 20 polling places here in buchan county.

The buchanan county clerk's office says voter turnout is on track so far to meet the 28 percent prediction from county clerk mary baack-garvey.

Voters have an hour left to cast their ballots.

Baack-garvey says she predicts a higher-than- average turnout for today's primary--because of several local issues on the ballot.

Those issues include the run for sheriff and a proposed quarter cent sales tax increase for levee repairs.

A campaign group for the levee repairs hopes to see the sales tax pass--saying the levees will keep business running along the river in st.

Joseph.

(sot: "the important issue here is keeping our economic growth in the st.

Joseph area at full steam.

We have had great, great investment by the businesses, we have a lot of great employees that would be impacted if we would have a reocurrence of '93."

Polls close tonight at 7 p-m.

Polls close tonight at 7 p-m.

Reporting in st.

Joseph, amber smith, kq2 news.

we will be tracking all of the races across the area and the state of missouri tonight

As results roll in--you can find them scrolling along the bottom of your screen-- you can also visit our website st joe channel dot com for final results... and be sure to tune in tonight on kq2 news at ten--to hear from those moving on to november's general election.