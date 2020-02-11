Global  

Princess Tea Party

Some special girls had the chance to feel like royalty today.

The junior department of the women's department club held a "royal princess tea party."

Young girls from preschool to third grade got to celebrate this afternoon.

Princesses got to enjoy a tea party... crafts... glitter makeup... a royal ball... and -- of course -- a crown.

There were also other special guests today.

Miss indiana state... local fair queens... and the 5-hundred festival princesses were there to share in the special day.

News 10 asked why these girls wanted to feel like royalty.

"i think a princess is just supposed to be kind.

And just doing thing, like a girls thing."

"absolutely love being able to dress up, put on a pretty dress, or a jumpsuit in this case and wear heels and just go out and feel like i can conquer the world."

Dillion says this is a great start for young girls interested in pageants.

News 10's own susan dinkel was part of




