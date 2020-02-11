Storm surge barrier meeting in Biloxi

Thousand dollar bond.- - a local resident is raising - public awareness for his plan t- combat storm surge along the- mississippi coast.- news 25's grant chighizola has- more details on the proposal.

- - diamondhead resident lee- taylor knows firsthand the- damage storm surge can do to- coastal areas.- he moved to the area a few- months after hurricane- katrina, and lent a hand by - flying habitat for humanity - volunterers, allowing him a - birds-eye view of the damage- done.

- sot-lee taylor: creator of the- taylor storm surge barrier- proposal.

- "it also became very obvious that all of that water, 99- percent of that water had come- in through the open mouths of - those bays."

That's when taylor got to work- searching for a way to- mitigate future storm surge - threats that's uniquely suited- for bay st.

Louis and biloxi- bay.- sot-lee taylor- "you cannot build a standard storm surge barrier across the- mouths of those bays.

- they're very wide, they're also- very shallow."

The 'taylor storm surge barrier- is a proposal that- would put a series of culverts- - - - with storm gates connected by - man-made islands near the - coast's two major bays.

- during times of storm surge, th- incoming water would close the- gates into a 'v-shape' to break- up the large waves.

- taylor says this solution can b- cost-effective as well.

- sot-lee taylor- "those gate systems are nature controlled, they're nature- powered, they're- - - - nature operated, and they're- nature timed.

Man has nothing t- do with it expect building- them to start with it.- taylor already applied for bp - oil spill monies to fund the- project - and estimates each barrier may- cost around 80 million dollars.- but for now, the goal now is to- raise public awareness for- the proposal and capture the- attention of local leaders by - holding informational meetings.- sot-lee taylor- "the general public are the people that have to make this - happen.

The - authorities will not do anythin- until you the general public- tells those authorities we- - - - want these barriers built."

In biloxi, grant chighizola,- news