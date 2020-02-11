Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Fear it's a fear not a illness it's a fear" a friend to a local couple who're trapped on a cruise ship is speaking out.

A vincennes couple is quarantined on a crusie ship.

It's all connected to the coronavirus.

According to c-n-n...the coronavirus killed 97 people in china just yesterday.

It has killed more than 900 people globally.

More than 40-thousand people have been infected.

There are around 65 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on a cruise ship in japan.

That's where one vincennes, indiana couple is quarantined.

135 people on the princess diamond are infected with the coronavirus.

Jim and linda levell are not infected.

The vincennes couple is getting continuous prayers from many in knox county..

Especially from a close friend.

"it's a fear..im not saying a virus it's a fear" a close friend to jim and linda levell is worried sick.

His two friends are among the 3700 who are quarantined on a ship off the coast of japan.

The coronavirus has infected 135 people.

"i pray everyday...more than once a day.

They're healthy they're confined to their room.

They're looking at the positive side" the friend wanted to stay anonymous he's stayed in contact with jim ever since the ship had been quarantined.

He told me jim has texted him numerous times..

One text reading "so far so good.

But being confined in a 11x 15 room really sucks.

The friend says that sense of humor is what lets him know the levells are in high spirits.

The friend says he's positive he'll see his friend very soon.

"he'll be back and so will linda and they're going to be in fine shape.

And then we're going fishing" very soon could be as soon as next week.

Passengers are set to come home on february 19th when the quarantine lifts.