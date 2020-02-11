Global  

Flooding in Morgan County

Flooding in Morgan County
Flooding in Morgan County

How to know when it's time to leave your home!

Take a look where i'm standing-- this is the front lawn of someone's home-- the sheriff's office tells me you should evacuate well before the water gets this deep - and should leave when the water starts coming up your driveway.

'i definitely suspect it to get a lot worse than this."

Monica roberson lives off of river loop road.

She told me she's worried about the flooding.

"i can't swim so i definitely plan on being ahead of it if it does get that bad."

She said she knows just how dangerous flood waters can be.

"the force from just the water flowing over the road, it will definitely tote your car off."

The morgan county sheriff's office tells me the lacey's springs area could see enough flooding to require evacuation.

"it's on a case by case basis.

Some people will endure and not leave their home."

But - deputies say if you feel unsafe, you should leave.

"if you see the water continuing to flow up your driveway, and it's gotten into your front yard, it's probably that time to evacuate."

Roberson says she has a plan ready.

"we spoke with friends who live towards huntsville, to see if worse came to worse we could just come stay with them."

The sheriff's office says if you do get stuck while trying to evacuate, you can call 9-1-1 and they will send help.

Live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31




