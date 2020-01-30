More rain raises concerns at Oktibbeha County Lake 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published The extra rain could affect the already-weakened dam at the lake. The extra rain could affect the already-weakened dam at the lake. 0

More rain raises concerns at Oktibbeha County Lake Four inches of rain could possibly fall on an already stressed dam in oktibbeha county last week's recent heavy rain raised the water level and even flooded areas in the county near longview road... workers are still moving forward with their plan on lowering the water level again to a point where they can cut off the spillway and do repairs...





