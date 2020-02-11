Wild Thyme - White Chicken Chili

Died cool ... out there.

So we can go ahead and actually add our spices in now while we're sauting our vegetables.

So we can go ahead and actually add our spices in now while we're sauting our vegetables.

Speaker 1: i like the cumin and dried oregano, garlic powder and onion powder, cayenne and a little bit of coriander, ground coriander.

That's our spice mix there.

Of course we're going to season with salt and pepper.

That's just a given.

Now if you were looking for a good cheat, like a good kind of just, you didn't have all the spices, you didn't want to measure, you didn't want to get them together.

The mccormick's white chicken chili mix is great.

It's got a great flavor and you can easily pick that up at your grocery store and you would just add that spice mix into your vegetables here.

Speaker 1: now for my chili i'm going to add chicken broth, but i don't want it to be super soupy.

Right?

I like my chili to kind of have some body.

So what i'm going to do is add a little bit of a thickener and that's going to go in now because it's going to be nice and smooth.

So a little bit of cornstarch is going to help coat these vegetables.

And you want to add your starch in at this stage because watch, it's going to coat the vegetables and it's just going to kind of nicely coat all of those.

And then when you add your liquid, it will be smooth.

Obviously if you tried to add your cornstarch in, once you've added the liquid, guess what it's going to do?

It's going to clump, it's going to clump all on top.

So this is the perfect time, as you can see, to add in that corn starch and just to coat those veggies.

Speaker 1: now i'll go in with, we can start to add our beans, our chilies and our chicken bra.

And as this heats back up, the cornstarch will work as a thickener to kind of give that a little bit more body.

All right.

Now, i haven't added chicken yet, but i've had a chicken broth.

So, couple things that you could do.

You could cook your chicken in the oven and pull it.

You could actually boil your chicken ahead of time and actually even use the water that you boiled the chicken in as your liquid or your chicken broth.

But one thing i do as a time saver is i will pick up the roasted chicken, you know from the grocery store, your rotisserie chicken, and i'll just pull that off the bone and then just add all of that in.

And the chicken's already cooked, it's great, it's perfect.

And it's just an easy quick go to if you're doing this for dinner for the family.

And that's pretty much it.

Speaker 1: last thing i'll do with our chili is maybe just add some garnishing and some seasoning.

I like a little fresh lime juice.

I'll garnish with some cilantro at the end.

Maybe a little diced avocado.

You could even set up a cool chili bar with friends over, with tortilla chips and sour cream and all that good stuff.

So i'll put this recipe up.

I hope you guys are having a great day.

Can have some nice white chicken chili this evening, and let us know what you think.

