Mocs women fall short against Western

For a comeback of their own against western carolina this afternoon.

=== mocs chipping away at the catamounts 18 point lead.

Bria dial a huge part of that.

13 points in the third period alone for the junior forward.

=== lakelyn bouldin doing her part.

Full contact in the paint.

Mocs trail by 11.

=== little by little western's lead vanishes.

Dial again with the three.

=== two minutes left.

Chatt down by 5.

... make that two.

Nakeia burks from long range.

However, too little too late for the scenic city ladies.

Western wins 61-53.

Katie burrows: "they wanted it more than we did.

We came out.

We lacked fire.

We lacked energy.

And i don't have an answer for that.

I'm not in their minds.

I'm not in their bodies.

This will be a very good game to learn from."

