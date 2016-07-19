Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Law and You: July 19, 2016

Law and You: July 19, 2016

Video Credit: WBRE - Published < > Embed
Law and You: July 19, 2016Workman's Comp
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Law and You: July 19, 2016

>>> it is time for the law and you.

Today we're talking about a contractor who does not have workman comp's insurance.

Joining us tonight we have attorneys matt reed and ed saranboli.

>>> this question is going to be right in matt's wheelhouse because he does a ton of workers' compensation.

>>> so here is our question tonight.

And this is from nancy.

Nancy says, my son has been working for a local contractor.

The contractor paid him cash.

My son was hurt the other day and the guy is telling him he has no worker's compensation insurance.

What can my son do?

>>> nancy, that does not mean that your son is out of the box for having a worker's compensation claim.

Even though the employer, by law the employer is supposed to have worker's compensation coverage.

In the event that they do not, your son is still going to have a worker's compensation claim through something called the guarantee fund pennsylvania which will be able to pay his medical bills and also pay his wages.

And i'm going to turn it over to matt to walk you through the nuances of what is going to happen, you know from the calling into our office and moving forward.

Matt, tell them what they need to do to file the claim.

>>> you have to remember is that for worker's comp you're looking to see if someone was within the scope of their employment and injured in the scope of their employment.

But the fact that the contractor has denied the claim thus far, it doesn't really have any bearing on the ultimate outcome.

What you want to do is try to gather any records as to whether a statement was made regarding the incident itself to show that the employer was aware that he was injured and any medical bills and any medical records that you would have, you know, gathered after that fact once they have all that together give us a call at 570-714-hurt or follow us on the web at www.714hurt bmw.

>>> or go to facebook.

If you have a worker's compensation claim, put it on our facebook page, twitter, google, snapchat instagram.

>>> you get a lot of snap chat questions.

>>> every now and then.

>>> take a snap photo of it and snap it over.

It is there if you need it.

Results matter, guys thank you so much.



Recent related news from verified sources

Yogi government goes after Dr Kafeel again, books him under NSA

*Lucknow:* The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan, who is...
Mid-Day - Published

Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan's fan: 'Bhabhi kisko bola?'

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan "bhabhi" has gone viral....
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

skleefeld

Sean Kleefeld RT @johnfreeman_DTT: British Comic Sales Figures, Winners and Losers (July – December 2019) – Good News, at least, for Beano, again https:/… 6 seconds ago

Rbaron169

FlyBoy RT @CLH45: Nelson, thank you for your support of @POTUS! We are sending our best wishes during your treatment. Kidney care is a big priorit… 6 seconds ago

Stress_Here

Stress 😈 RT @itsHasnainAli: Which month you were born in 🤔 ??? Jan: lucky ones Feb: fine ones March: sexy April: cute May: flirting June: talente… 7 seconds ago

TheBaseIsBack

🌟🌟🌟TheBase-IsBack👊🇺🇸👊 RT @lservies: The DOJ has tapped Jeff Jensen, U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Missouri, to review the case of Gen. Michael Flynn. Jen… 8 seconds ago

Voodie2

Voodoo_doll RT @queenbpip: @ThatBrianFella {20 July 2013} Johnny Depp at the Lone Ranger Promotional Tour with a bruise on his jaw. https://t.co/uC1lf… 9 seconds ago

Jhanzy_

jhan @CW08__ Can’t take any chances fella wanna watch Linares beat up that pretty boy in July before they throw me in jail 11 seconds ago

bark4tae

mel⁷ Seeing monsta x last july feels like a fever dream 15 seconds ago

patnoxolo

Pat Noxolo RT @republicjournal: The World Bank estimates that Africa’s working-age population will grow by 70 per cent (450 million) between 2015 and… 17 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

License plate readers at risk for data breaches, misuse [Video]License plate readers at risk for data breaches, misuse

A new report by the California State Auditor says some law enforcement agencies are using automated license plate readers without legally required oversight procedures, which could leave drivers..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

PERMISSION movie clip - Futsal Championships [Video]PERMISSION movie clip - Futsal Championships

PERMISSION movie clip - Futsal Championships After eleven years of hard work, team captain Afrooz’ dream of leading Iran’s National Womens Futsal Team into the Asia Cup Womens Final is about to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.