Law and You: July 19, 2016

>>> it is time for the law and you.

Today we're talking about a contractor who does not have workman comp's insurance.

Joining us tonight we have attorneys matt reed and ed saranboli.

>>> this question is going to be right in matt's wheelhouse because he does a ton of workers' compensation.

>>> so here is our question tonight.

And this is from nancy.

Nancy says, my son has been working for a local contractor.

The contractor paid him cash.

My son was hurt the other day and the guy is telling him he has no worker's compensation insurance.

What can my son do?

>>> nancy, that does not mean that your son is out of the box for having a worker's compensation claim.

Even though the employer, by law the employer is supposed to have worker's compensation coverage.

In the event that they do not, your son is still going to have a worker's compensation claim through something called the guarantee fund pennsylvania which will be able to pay his medical bills and also pay his wages.

And i'm going to turn it over to matt to walk you through the nuances of what is going to happen, you know from the calling into our office and moving forward.

Matt, tell them what they need to do to file the claim.

>>> you have to remember is that for worker's comp you're looking to see if someone was within the scope of their employment and injured in the scope of their employment.

But the fact that the contractor has denied the claim thus far, it doesn't really have any bearing on the ultimate outcome.

What you want to do is try to gather any records as to whether a statement was made regarding the incident itself to show that the employer was aware that he was injured and any medical bills and any medical records that you would have, you know, gathered after that fact once they have all that together

