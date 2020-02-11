Bozeman promotes police-public relations

Law enforcement.

N-b-c montana's judith retana was at bozeman's event.

She joins us now from the newsroom with more on that.

Judith?

Orlinda, there was a lot of fun things to do and see tonight but many people told me this event is important so they can have positive interactions with police especially in light of recent national events.

19 - :26 36 - :40 58 - 1:05 1:12 - 1:20 the sound of a helicopter brings excitement to children at lindley park.

After landing, they climb into the chopper to take a look inside.

Its part of bozemans national night out event.

The mccoy family brought their kids here to interact with police and firefighters.

"the helicopter was prett cool, yeah, looking at the horses, of course all the free stickers and face paint how can you go wrong" nationa night out is a way to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and communities.

People came to be with police in a relaxed environment.

"wel its a good way to see the men and women that serve us and help us and stuff" agencies fro across the gallatin valley made their way here for things like a car crash demonstration nat sound and c-p-r demonstrations.

The furniss's have a son in the military.

For them, its important to show their younger son not to be afraid of police especially in todays world.

"we always try to let him talk to the police, we go by the fire station every once in a while, let him climb on the trucks and meet the officers" anne foster brought her grandson to teach him the same lesson, she keep a blue light in her window in support for the police.

"its very important for the children of our town to know that they can trust our law enforcement officers and hes really excited to climb inside their vehicles" like many others foster enjoyed things like the landing helicopter and hopes events like this will continue to strengthen relationships with law enforcement.

Bozeman wasn't the only city in montana holding a national night out.

Butte silver bow crimstoppers also held one earlier today.

From the newsroom, judith retana,