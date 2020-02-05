Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

Video Credit: KMVT CBS 11 - Published < > Embed
Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

The man charged with the assault rifle murder of a man who was just selling a car on Craigslist was sentenced Monday to 70 years to life in prison.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

The crash investigation is continuing.

Prison bars>> the man charged with the assault- rifle- murder of kent wayne storrer was sentenced today to 70- years- to- life in prison.

Murderer sentenced to 70 yrs.

In prison>> 21 year old jacob lynn marshall was sentenced in twin falls.

The sentencing came following an earlier plea agreement.

In the agreement, marshall pleaded guilty to three of the six counts filed against him after the murder of 53 year old kent wayne storrer.

Marshall had allegedly shot storrer with an a-r 15 rifle along with storrer's son in law jason quales.

Quales was selling




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burglar must serve at least 34 years for ‘sadistic’ murder of 89-year-old woman [Video]Burglar must serve at least 34 years for ‘sadistic’ murder of 89-year-old woman

Burglar Reece Dempster, 23, who sexually assaulted and murdered an 89-year-old widow in her own home in Tottenham, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 34 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Man Who Was Sentenced To Prison For Parents' Murder, Later Exonerated Becomes A Lawyer [Video]Man Who Was Sentenced To Prison For Parents' Murder, Later Exonerated Becomes A Lawyer

Marty Tankleff was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in 1988 for murdering his parents. He served nearly 18 years before he was exonerated in 2007, and on Wednesday, he was officially sworn in as..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.