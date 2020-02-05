Craigslist murder sentenced to 70 years to life

The crash investigation is continuing.

Prison bars>> the man charged with the assault- rifle- murder of kent wayne storrer was sentenced today to 70- years- to- life in prison.

Murderer sentenced to 70 yrs.

In prison>> 21 year old jacob lynn marshall was sentenced in twin falls.

The sentencing came following an earlier plea agreement.

In the agreement, marshall pleaded guilty to three of the six counts filed against him after the murder of 53 year old kent wayne storrer.

Marshall had allegedly shot storrer with an a-r 15 rifle along with storrer's son in law jason quales.

Quales was selling