Officer at BLM march helps protester who passed out

Rod: around the nation, we've seen violence at protests, but tonight organizers of the "black lives matter" rally in syracuse say it was peaceful.

More than three hundred people marched from clinton square to syracuse police headquarters -- virtually shutting down downtown syracuse.

Christie: newschannel nine's andrew donovan followed the protestors and asks them what needs to change.

"hands up, don't shoot chanting" andrew: this is jasmine taylor's first experience with "black lives matter."

The s-u student is worried about the men in her life.

Jasmine taylor: "i want to not worry about my brother's safety, i want to not worry about my dad's safety."

Andrew: the boston-native says her brother and his friends were once unfairly stopped by police.

Jasmine taylor: "they were all black, all young men just stopped.

A cop stopped and assumed they robbed a house, and just leaving from a friends place.

That made him very nervous, that makes me nervous for his safety."

Brittany lancto: "if being black and walking the streets is the issue, then we need to fix it."

Andrew: brittany lancto organized the march, hoping unity comes to the streets of syracuse.

Brittany lancto: "i don't have a problem with police officers, i don't think anybody in my group feels that way.

It's just the racist, ignorant ones we have a problem with."

Andrew: officers watched -- some from high above, others on the ground closing off streets, not interfering with protestors until one needed help, apparently passing out in the heat.

No hestitation on the part of police.

Brittany lancto: "if there is a bad police officer, i need the good ones to speak out."

Jasmine taylor: "it's important to specifically say that black lives matter because black lives specifically are be threatened disproportionately compared to other lives.

Yes it is true, that all lives matter, but right now we have to stay focused on this issue."

Andrew: an issue this group says isn't politics, it's life and death.