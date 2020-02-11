NOAA Enforcing New Regulation for Shrimpers

All new tonight.

An urgent notice from the national oceanic and atmospheric administration has local shrimpers on high alert.

For years noaa has required a certain percentage of shrimp boats in the gulf to carry an electronic log book.

Carrying this log book costs fisherman about $15 a month.

This notice states that permits will be in jeopardy if you miss a payment.

This is a new regulation being enforced by noaa.

We stopped by the texas shrimp association at the port of brownsville.

There we learned that losing a shrimping permit can be detrimental to a business.

Andrea hance - texas shrimp association executive director: "you can't just go out and buy a boat and ask for a permit because they don't issue them anymore once you lose the permit you lose it and that's very instrumental because that can keep somebody from fishing either for a 6 month period or indefinitely."

Hance says in that time a shrimper will have missed a good chunk of a season.

Hance says another issue is there is no late fee for those who accidently miss a payment which means everyone must pay on time or risk the consiquences.

