Mineola ISD students receive computers for home

Students in mineola i-s-d----got a great new tool to help them learn this school year.

63 computers were given away as a part of the "computers for kids" program.

It was put on in part"mustard seed ministries" and mineola kiwanis club.

Children who enrolled in the "national lunch program" were eligible for tonights drawing.

It's all part of the effort to help students further their education----with technology at home.

Kim tunnell, superintendent "helps our parents be connected with our school, use education programs software, websites...and enhance the blending learning environment for our children."

Neal barton: the superintendent also says giving the computers is an example of good stewardship for tax dollars.

Kaci koviak: tomorrow the mineola