Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020)

'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020)

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020)

'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020)

Six months after canceling its release, Universal and Blumhouse are reintroducing 'The Hunt': a satiric political thriller, which depicts rich, liberal "elites" kidnapping and hunting conservatives
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lizbuda

Liz Buda My guess is that Emma Roberts has a short cameo in the opening like Drew Barrymore does in Scream. The Hunt - Off… https://t.co/4dxF7yNLuT 1 hour ago

TheJohnFallon

☩ John Fallon ☩ RT @arrowinthehead: THE HUNT New Official Trailer (2020) Blumhouse Horror https://t.co/lydM8FBqHM https://t.co/HqLL5KtHNP 1 hour ago

arrowinthehead

Arrow in the Head THE HUNT New Official Trailer (2020) Blumhouse Horror https://t.co/lydM8FBqHM https://t.co/HqLL5KtHNP 1 hour ago

PaulMaraIreland

Paul Mara The Hunt - Official Trailer [HD] | Betty Gilpin (Debbie in #GLOW) [https://t.co/aKhvUSXbaf] via @YouTube #TheHunt #Trailer 2 hours ago

adamsgary56

Gary Adams The Hunt Official Trailer HD https://t.co/9hl8O26cvW via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official The Hunt - Official Trailer [HD] https://t.co/MBy8d7mD4t 3 hours ago

Straight4mAMovy

StraightFromAMovie The Hunt Movie Official Trailer (2020) | Craig Zobel | Nick Cuse | Damon... https://t.co/RWHeY3580J via @YouTube 3 hours ago

fyi_socal

FYI SoCal The Hunt – Official Trailer [HD] https://t.co/CfFHqbSflk https://t.co/SyDdLAuY31 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Altered Carbon Season 2 starring Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnama, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:17Published

Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer [Video]Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer

Ethan Suplee, J.C. MacKenzie, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and more star in this new trailer for 'The Hunt'. Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.