Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 8-3 "Under our Skin"

8-3 "Under our Skin"

Video Credit: WTAJ - Published < > Embed
8-3 'Under our Skin'Lisa Worrell previews "Under our Skin".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

8-3 "Under our Skin"

Will be mostly dry and warm over the weekend.

>> all right.

Joe, thank you.

Taking a break now from the wine and dine day to talk about the serious issues that have a lot of people, there are a lot of people dealing with especial any in the summer months.

>> it is a dangerous time for contracting lyme disease and unless you have it, it's tough the truly understand what it's like.

But lisa war rel is here starting a new support group for those suffering with lyme disease.

Hi, lisa.

>> thanks for having me.

>> it's good to have you here.

I understand the group launches in september so why did you decide do this and what is your mission behind the group?

>> i decided because i struggle with lyme disease and it took me a long time to get diagnosed and i have two other people, you know, who, same thing.

And i just feel there's a need out there, because of the testing that's being done.

There's more bacteria than just bore yellla (^) for tick-borne diseases and you have to keep getting more testing because it's only 50% accurate, and it is an epidemic.

The cdc, according to them, lyme disease is the fastest growing infectious disease in the united states.

>> wow.

>> and pennsylvania is the no.

1, here, the no.

1.

They are saying there is 822 new cases daily.

>> oh my gosh.

Really?

>> honestly, yes.

>> there is a need for sure.

You are kicking off your support group, and starting things up with a showing of the documentary that is interesting about people with lyme disease called under our skin and now we have a clip of that now.

So let's take a look.

>> i didn't know what was happening to me, if i was going to die.

He kept saying to us, i have no idea what this is.

We have, i think, a horrible epidemic, if not a tsunami.

She just went downhill very fast.

I went from being a gifted athlete to the sidelines and hard to put a shirt on.

>> it is impossible that this poppy cede sized thing will keep you bedridden for the rest of your life.

>> it's more prevalent than aids.

>> how many more people will suffer before the truth comes out.

>> as citizens we ought to be astonished and alarm, the major medical journals have published that chronic lyme disease is not real and it's a psycho somatic condition.

I kept getting pooh poohed by the doctors.

We don't think there is anything wrong.

>> there is nothing wrong.

There is no medicine for someone like you.

They don't have any evidence of ever having had lyme disease once.

She shouldn't have had to die.

We know about lyme disease.

It's something we have a good handle on.

>> the insurance companies are trying to get rid of doctors who cost them a lot of money.

What he will do is to say there is no such thing as chronic lyme disease, they don't want to pay.

>> it is difficult for dockers to who want to stand up and held the patients.

>> they say it's not safe to take this lyme patient on and treat them.

I had to fight for what i got.

I'm glad to be here.

By the time you are so disabled you're in a pan irked state.

I didn't know how to fix it.

I didn't know what to do.

Wow.

You yo don't often see that.

I was thinking i have not heard any of this.

And it needs to get out there, because what happens, what happened to me is i had it very early on in my life, and so it is chronic now.

It's hard to treat.

But, when you are not treated the right way, and you're not diagnosed when you get -- you do get bit, it's left, you know, going and it's laying dormant in your body until your immune system, you know, just shuts down.

And then you get really sick.

So, our, you know, we are trying to help people understand that if they think they were bitten or if they, you know, got the test done and it's not showing and they are still sick, keep searching, because there is more testing out there.

>> yeah, and if you think that you need help and that support, that lisa and her friends can provide, you can come out and join the support group and also see the documentary there, called under our skin.

It's debuting at st.

Rose of lima in altoona, thursday august 11th.

Show time is 7 p.m.

And it's presented by the altoona area lyme disease support group.

Thank you, lisa.

>> thank you.

>>



Recent related news from verified sources

Habits that can slow down skin ageing

Looking young and youthful is what everyone dreams of. When it comes to ageing, our face can be the...
IndiaTimes - Published

DUOLAB Unveils a Groundbreaking Personalised Facecare Solution

DUOLAB Unveils a Groundbreaking Personalised Facecare SolutionGENEVA and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --* L'OCCITANE Group's disruptive new beauty startup,...
PR Newswire Asia - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Chris Jones Explains How Trash Talk Got Under Skin Of Tom Brady: ‘You Need To [Bleeping] Retire’ https://t.co/VJaKBrSnjR 2 minutes ago

CalHN

Sandy @peterdaou Seriously after today's events, to get under TRUMPS SKIN, to drive Trump mad, to have the momentum neede… https://t.co/o2qczvWUvx 3 minutes ago

kholoud_WS

🌻 I've got you deep in the heart of me So deep in my heart that you're really a part of me, I've got you under my skin.. #frank_sinatra 3 minutes ago

Dakota05415201

Dakota RT @hrenee80: It’s not the fact that Trump RT’d a video with the F word in it that bothers the virgin-eared leftist a’holes, it’s the fact… 4 minutes ago

CalHN

Sandy @thehill Seriously after todays events, to get under TRUMPS SKIN, to drive Trump mad, to have the momentum needed,… https://t.co/zQXQtZUuys 4 minutes ago

elizavazquezs

𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚 RT @abiwilkinsongdr: “honey I’d walk through fire for you just let me adore you like it's the only thing I'll ever do. your wonder under… 4 minutes ago

kmstarwind

kmstarwind RT @Mashitrique: Remember, our wings are not immortal. We are not infallible. The most painful is not when our wings are torn from our sh… 4 minutes ago

THEamberadams

BagelOnAPlateFullOfOnionRolls RT @TheWayWithAnoa: GM to everyone except the growing chorus of folks who think a billionaire spending money is the best way to “stick it t… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

On the Beat 2/10/20 Vitality Skin & Spa on Skinbetter Skincare [Video]On the Beat 2/10/20 Vitality Skin & Spa on Skinbetter Skincare

Troy sits down with Amber Norman of Vitality Skin & Spa to talk about Skinbetter Skincare products. For more information, visit www.vitality-skin.com.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Avoiding frostbite [Video]Avoiding frostbite

With bitter cold heading our way, we're finding out how to keep skin safe

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.