8-3 "Under our Skin"

Taking a break now from the wine and dine day to talk about the serious issues that have a lot of people, there are a lot of people dealing with especial any in the summer months.

>> it is a dangerous time for contracting lyme disease and unless you have it, it's tough the truly understand what it's like.

But lisa war rel is here starting a new support group for those suffering with lyme disease.

Hi, lisa.

>> thanks for having me.

>> it's good to have you here.

I understand the group launches in september so why did you decide do this and what is your mission behind the group?

>> i decided because i struggle with lyme disease and it took me a long time to get diagnosed and i have two other people, you know, who, same thing.

And i just feel there's a need out there, because of the testing that's being done.

There's more bacteria than just bore yellla (^) for tick-borne diseases and you have to keep getting more testing because it's only 50% accurate, and it is an epidemic.

The cdc, according to them, lyme disease is the fastest growing infectious disease in the united states.

>> wow.

>> and pennsylvania is the no.

1, here, the no.

1.

They are saying there is 822 new cases daily.

>> oh my gosh.

Really?

>> honestly, yes.

>> there is a need for sure.

You are kicking off your support group, and starting things up with a showing of the documentary that is interesting about people with lyme disease called under our skin and now we have a clip of that now.

So let's take a look.

>> i didn't know what was happening to me, if i was going to die.

He kept saying to us, i have no idea what this is.

We have, i think, a horrible epidemic, if not a tsunami.

She just went downhill very fast.

I went from being a gifted athlete to the sidelines and hard to put a shirt on.

>> it is impossible that this poppy cede sized thing will keep you bedridden for the rest of your life.

>> it's more prevalent than aids.

>> how many more people will suffer before the truth comes out.

>> as citizens we ought to be astonished and alarm, the major medical journals have published that chronic lyme disease is not real and it's a psycho somatic condition.

I kept getting pooh poohed by the doctors.

We don't think there is anything wrong.

>> there is nothing wrong.

There is no medicine for someone like you.

They don't have any evidence of ever having had lyme disease once.

She shouldn't have had to die.

We know about lyme disease.

It's something we have a good handle on.

>> the insurance companies are trying to get rid of doctors who cost them a lot of money.

What he will do is to say there is no such thing as chronic lyme disease, they don't want to pay.

>> it is difficult for dockers to who want to stand up and held the patients.

>> they say it's not safe to take this lyme patient on and treat them.

I had to fight for what i got.

I'm glad to be here.

By the time you are so disabled you're in a pan irked state.

I didn't know how to fix it.

I didn't know what to do.

Wow.

You yo don't often see that.

I was thinking i have not heard any of this.

And it needs to get out there, because what happens, what happened to me is i had it very early on in my life, and so it is chronic now.

It's hard to treat.

But, when you are not treated the right way, and you're not diagnosed when you get -- you do get bit, it's left, you know, going and it's laying dormant in your body until your immune system, you know, just shuts down.

And then you get really sick.

So, our, you know, we are trying to help people understand that if they think they were bitten or if they, you know, got the test done and it's not showing and they are still sick, keep searching, because there is more testing out there.

>> yeah, and if you think that you need help and that support, that lisa and her friends can provide, you can come out and join the support group and also see the documentary there, called under our skin.

It's debuting at st.

Rose of lima in altoona, thursday august 11th.

Show time is 7 p.m.

And it's presented by the altoona area lyme disease support group.

Thank you, lisa.

>> thank you.

>>