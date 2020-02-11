Supreme Court blocks transgender bathroom for student

In a commonwealth case about transgender bathrooms for high schoolers today.

The justices essentially blocked a gloucester county transgender teen from using the boy's restroom at his high school -- at least for now.

(gavin grimm/ plaintiff) "i think a lot of it is just misinformation and people haven't had a chance to really deal with transgender people in any meaningful way."

A transgender glocester county highschooler, gavin grimm is suing to use the bathroom of his preferred gender, citing anti- discrimination statutes..

But supreme court justices put a temporary hold on grimm's case wednesday, siding with the school district.

It's a blow for lgbt advocates who say this is about politics and fear, not student safety.

"we have a unique opportunity to support gavin and other youth and young adults like gavin, who are going through these challenges, to let them know there are a large number of people in the greater population who support them and love them and are with them."

In grayson county, superintendent kelly wilmore created a policy similar to gloucester, limiting students to the facilities that match their biological sex.

Wilmore -- and the state senator who helped craft the guideline-- says this is a move that will keep students safe.

"i like the decision.

I think the decision needs to be at a higher age.

I needs to be at the college- level, up.

We're not a coed dorm.

We're a public school."

"i think there'll be more work to be done.

I think that the gay, lesbian, transgender organizations are going to fight, and we're prepared to fight."

For or against gender neutral bathrooms -- those we spoke with agree on one thing.

This issue is not settled.

They'd like to see a definitive answer from the supreme court.

