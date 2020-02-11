'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star
'Parasite' Series on
HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star The network is planning a
limited series based on the
Oscar-winning film from
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.
According to Collider,
Ruffalo is in hot contention for the series.
Sources say that
Bong Joon-ho has contacted Ruffalo
about the series and that he has expressed interest.
HBO commented on the speculation.
HBO comment,
via Collider Bong Joon-ho will team with
Oscar-winning screenwriter
Adam McKay on the project.
On Sunday, 'Parasite' became the
first international film in history to
win the best picture Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards.