Steve Cohen Easily Wins Democratic Primary

Three Democrats challenged Congressman Steve Cohen today and Cohen has 85% of the vote.
The lead, and again todd served 18 years in the legislature and that may be coming to an end.

And we want to go to district 9 and cohen has held the district seat since 2007 and in s shelby county and represents most of tennessee.

Three democrats challenged cohen today and cohen has 85% of the vote.

And we look at justin ford, that has 10% of the vote and williams and crim.

But you see with justin ford running in second place as shelby county commissioner and incumbent, steve cohen, it looks like we will project him winner of that race.

Facing republican, wayne albertson in the november general election.

Albertson winning the republican primary.

The first time congressman cohen ran lost to harold jr., and each re-election the congressman has won by more than 70%, and tonight running for his sixth term representing a largely african-american district.

>> it shows that memphis has come a long way, and african-americans are no different than causian folks, and if you can vote right and represent people and go see them and they will vote for you.




