Area high school teams work to beat the heat

((bo meeks)) "louisiana i don't know if you ever really get used to it, but you kind of ((sennet))this week as local football teams take the field for practice... their (marquel sennet)this week we've started tackling the hottest days of the summer.

((bo meeks)) "louisiana summer and august.

I don't know if you ever really get used to it, but you kind of learn how to survive it i guess."airline high school's head football coach is no stranger to 100 degree temperatures.((bo meeks)) "i don't think you ever really get used to it."

(marquel sennet)the coaching staff is working to make things as easy as possible for players.((bo meeks)) "just trust us that we've been doing this a while and we've go their best interest at heart."

(marquel sennet)they're making sure water is available at each drill staton.((bo meeks)) "the biggest thing is making sure they're staying hydrated."

((ronnie coker)) "if they want water they get it we don't keep them from water."(marquel sennet)breaks times are scheduled within the practice and an athletic trainer is provided by willis knighton hospital.((bo meeks)) "he's able to a better job of keeping eyes on everyone than we are."((ronnie coker)) "while they're out here we can control what goes in as far as not greasy foods not the sugarized energy drinks, not the tea, the sweet tea."

(marquel sennet)ronnike coker... airline's athletic director advises parents to make sure players eat right at home the night before.

"cause whatever they hydrate with the night before that helps the next day."((bo meeks)) "the kids have been doing a great job they've been attacking each day really well and i'm really proud of the way they'be been working."

((sennet))practice started at three-30 and starting monday players will begin practicing with full gear.coaches stress communication is key for players... if they aren't feeling well during practice.

