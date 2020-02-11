(music) >> hailey: women who work for apple get paid the same as men.

Hi i'm hailey frances.

The tech company says it made its goal of establishing pay equality.

According to a report women now earn one dollar for every dollar male employees earn.

And minorities earn one dollar for every dollar white employees earn.

Seaworld stock has hit an all time low.

Shares dropped 11-percent.

Seaworld says theme park attendance in the second quarter dropped by nearly half a million guests.