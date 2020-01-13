Global  

Morning Business Report

0
C1 3 b15 on clickbait.

And seaworld stock hits an all time low.

Jane king is at the nasdaq marketsite with those stories and more.

Good morning jane.

Good morning.

Facebook is cracking down again on "clickbait" content far that spam users with sensational headlines that leave out crucial information or mislead people.

Examples of clickbait include "dog bites deliveryman and hi reaction was priceless" faceboo constantly changes its computer algorithm that determines what people see in the news feed, making small tweaks on a nearly daily basis and bigger ones about once a month to weed out the junk and give priority to "authentic content.

Wal-mart is trying out a scheduling system in hundreds of stores to give employees more control over their hours, as it seeks to address worker discontent around unpredictable scheduling without boosting labor costs.

Under the changes, some full-time and part-time employees will be able to have a fixed schedule for up to six months.

Today..

We get the monthly job creation numbers and the latest unemployment rate, which will not only tell us much about the economy but also the election.

Ahead of that, stocks barely budged as investors couldn't shake the cautious mode.

The dow closed down just 3.

Well, nearly half of parents who have college savings accounts for their kids have raided those accounts in the past year.

T rowe price says the parents dipped into college savings to cover a range of expenses from monthly bills and other debts to discretionary purchases including vacations and weddings.

Seaworld's attendance is down and so is its stock price, which plunged to an all-time low thursday.

Seaworld also said that attendance at its theme parks in the second quarter dropped by nearly half a million guests, primarily because of its florida parks.

Seaworld has five parks in florida, including busch gardens in tampa, as well as parks in california, virginia and texas.

The company blamed the timing of the holidays.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king



