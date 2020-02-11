Global  

Jacksonville ISD back to school fair

Jacksonville ISD back to school fair held Thursday.
A "back to school" give away was held in jacksonville thursday.

Backpacks filled with supplies were handed out to jacksonville i-s-d students.

Sponsors and volunteers spent all week preparing for the fair... including the jacksonville rotary club, who provided the backpacks for this year's event.

Oscar medina, jacksonville rotary club "it just takes everyone to come together, the community in particular, just making sure we equipt the kids with the needs that they have to have a great school year."

More than 18-thousand dollars in supplies were given away.

