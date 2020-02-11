What's Trending

C1 3 b15 big cars, big clouds, and big explosions are in your clouds, and big explosions are in your trending videos this week!

We've got a look at stuff from all over the internet this morning.

First up, china has a massive population and, just like some of our own urban capitals, traffic is an issue.

There have been a lot of proposed solutions, but none quite as iconic as this.

China unveiled a bus design that can travel over other cars on the road.

Youtube is really popular when it comes to cause and effect videos.

Scientific reactions outside of the lab draw big hits.

This user is known for their technology demos, though this one is a bit more about physical science.

Watch as they toss a ton of dry ice into a full above- ground pool.

finally, let's end with a bang!

This guy got some fireworks that surprised him with their intensity.

So of course, he decided to open a few up and combine them for an even bigger show.

Take a look at what he ended up with.

