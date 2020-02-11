Global  

Universal Sets Release Date for 'The Hunt' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:50s
In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Jason Blum and screenwriter Damon Lindelof defend the film as a satirical take on a divided country: "None of us were interested in taking sides with this movie."
