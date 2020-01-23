Global  

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G.

The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13.

They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech giant’s new folding phone.
