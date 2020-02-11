Local drivers shine at Black Hills Speedway

Night racing>> let's head out to the black hills speedway for some friday night racing.

We'll start you out with a super stock heat race, rapid city's jamie neumiller takes the lead on turn 3 and makes his way in for the victory.

To the late model division, lynn amick is out in front in the number 47 car and lynn captures the checkered flag.

The fans treated to some great action out at the black hills speedway.