Joe Biden Leaves NH On Primary Night, Heads To South Carolina

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:07s
Joe Biden Leaves NH On Primary Night, Heads To South CarolinaWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
As Democrats make final New Hampshire pitch, Biden heads for South Carolina

MANCHESTER/PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden told reporters in New...
Reuters


nancy73gg

nancy green RT @moronmomma: 🚨🚨🚨 Guess who won’t be in New Hampshire tonight, (Primary night) That’s right! Joe - DJT is scared of me - Biden 😂😂❤️😂🤣😂… 3 hours ago

D_Meledie

❌ Meledie Knopf 🇺🇸❤ Well, there you have it! The former VP abruptly announced on Tuesday that he won’t spend primary night in NH as pl… https://t.co/L1C9jotVNI 3 hours ago

60PlusAssoc

60 Plus Association The former vice president abruptly announced on Tuesday morning that he won’t spend primary night in New Hampshire… https://t.co/gnq4UA4hN3 5 hours ago

moronmomma

moronmomma ❤️🇺🇸 🚨🚨🚨 Guess who won’t be in New Hampshire tonight, (Primary night) That’s right! Joe - DJT is scared of me - Biden… https://t.co/d1NJNRj67Q 5 hours ago

SaltyDog_58

Salty Dog "“I took a hit in Iowa and I’m probably going to take a hit here,” Biden said in a striking moment at the top of Fr… https://t.co/SvMV7sihmi 6 hours ago

nicolelabonte

Nicole May 🇺🇸😻👫👌 Duh. Cuz all of New England was at @realDonaldTrump's rally in NH last night.👋👋👋 #ByeJoe #CreepyUncleJoe… https://t.co/jhC2irTspX 6 hours ago

Poppabuzzy

PoppaBuzzy Biden abruptly cancels New Hampshire primary party appearance, heads to South Carolina https://t.co/K1Zrx5Vr1k Th… https://t.co/UffHFUy7L3 6 hours ago


Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit [Video]Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit

Keller says Amy Klobuchar could benefit from Biden’s decision to leave NH before the primary results are announced. Also a look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ performances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41

Biden is heading out of New Hampshire [Video]Biden is heading out of New Hampshire

Joe Biden said he is heading out to South Carolina

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43

