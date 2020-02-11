The Bachelor Week 7 Recap: Peter Loves Madison & Top 4 Revealed |The Bach Chat 🌹

Peter Weber continues his Bachelor journey, and we're talking about his dates with Madison, Natasha, and Kelsey, as well as his 3 on 1 date with Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Victoria F.

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch this week's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!