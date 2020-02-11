RTC celebrates rider appreciation week

Global  

The Regional Transportation Commission is teaming up with Las Vegas valley businesses to show some love to riders in the lead-up to Valentine's Day.

RTC is planning several fun events, including fresh funnel cakes made to order at its transit center in downtown Las Vegas.

There will be food, fun and prizes.

Learn more on KTNV.com.
