Kids got a "hands on opportunity" to see many public service vehicles .

Justine re headed to the third annual "touch a truck" event to learn what makes these vehicles so important to the community.

"kids get to hop in the trucks and to pretend they are driving them, we show them what the trucks carry."

The third annual touch a truck fundraiser at the binghamton jewish community center gave kids the chance to learn about public service vehicles in the community.

The kids were able to climb up and get behind the wheel, and even try on the gear -- getting a feel for the trucks and meeting the officials that operate them.

"kids, they are very interested and inquisitive, and there is a tractor trailer behind us and they can honk the horn on that one and i think that they are just excited to see the big trucks."

Organizers say that when approached with large vehicles, like fire trucks, kids can get scared -- so the annual event gears to make kids more comfortable.

"the goal of the event today is to make children more aware of the trucks around town so they know their purposes and they're not afraid of them."

It was a group effort between the vestal fire department, the broome county sheriff's office and the jcc's early childhood center to prove the vehicles.

And there were many of them -- including a a fire truck, pontoon boat, tractor, and some that are a little less familiar like, like the emergency vehicle called the casper.

"it's sort of a worst case scenario vehicle, we use it to bring officers to you know large scale events natural disasters or other kinds of emergencies."a great way for kids to explore and have and fun.

T was fun because i looked at everything and stuff."

"i think trucks are cool fire trucks are cool because of the sirens they go wee ooo wee ooo."in vestal, justine re wbng-tv action news..

The proceeds of the fundraiser go to the the jcc's early childhood center..

