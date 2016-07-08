Blago 8-7-16

((cody))illinois' disgraced former governor will find out this week if he'll get out of prison early.rod blagojevich faces re-sentencing on tuesday.
The judge deciding the sentence will be in chicago.
Blagojevich will appear via a closed circuit feed from a federal prison in colorado.convicted in 20-11 of misuing the power of his office... blagojevich received a 14 year prison sentence.last year, an appeals court through out five counts... but let the convictions stand on 13 other crimes.right now, he's set for release in 20-24.