Maurice Gray's Family Copes With His Death

it has been a long 24 hours of searching for that body... crews were out at eight o'clock this morning... gray's family with them... eyewitness news' sam knef had a chance to talk with them as they waited for the tragic news.(sabrina roberts)"i feel lost, like my brother was my everything, and now that i have to face the fact that he's probably gone.

It just tears me up inside."words from gray's sister earlier today.

Before his body was recovered.

She says he was fishing with his step sister's boyfriend.

Who told police gray's fishing line got caught on a limb.when he tried to un-snag it, he slipped, and fell in."we were told he wasn't a strong swimmer."gray's sister says his fishing partner ran out of of the brush to meet gray's father, who was further down the bank."he asked him where was blake at, and he didn't want to tell him.

He said where is blake and he was like he fell in."but no evidence of a broken pole at the scene.

Leads gray's family to speculate."and the story he told, it just didn't add up.

He said he fell on a different side.

He said he fell right here and he didn't fall right here.

My dad said he fell right because this is where they found his shoe at.when tragedy strikesit's impossible to not let your emotions lead to questions.there's no way of knowing exactly what happened when gray fell into the creek.

And while this search is over, the family will continue to search for answers.but for now, they'll settle for closure."i just wanna say i love you blake and that you was the best little brother i ever had.in evansville, sam knef, eyewitness news."