Longview fires

Are underway, following two separate fires.

Ketk's karah rucker joins us live in the news update center with more.

Karah, this is something that has been seen a lot this year in longview.

Karah rucker:: yeah daniel... early this year longview firefighters were called to multiple house fires, which were suspected of being arson.

And while it's been quiet recently, this morning they found themselves fighting two more intentionally set blazes.

Karah rucker: the first fire began just before five this morning in the 400 block of north jean drive.

That's near letourneau university.

Investigators say, when crews arrived, one fire had consumed the master bedroom, while a second was destroying the patio area of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but three people who lived there have been displaced.

Karah rucker: then, just a few miles away at around 5-15, a car fire began at a house in the 1500 block of stonewall dr. when crews arrived -- the whole car was on fire.

A neighbor tells us how she heard it early this morning.

"i just heard a loud boom that rattled my window,and then i heard like a motorcycle almost or a loud sports car zoom that way.

I looked outside because i saw the flickering from my window, and i look outside and the car is on fire."

At this time it appears both of these fires are not connected to the recent string of arson that happened early this year.

Karah rucker: they also say the two don't appear to be connected to each other.

The fires make the city's 16th and 17th arsons this year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them, or police, right away.

Reporting live in the news udpate center, karah rucker ketk news.

Daniel pierce: thank you