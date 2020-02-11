NH voters flock to polls for first in the nation primary

Global  

By night's end, New Hampshire could begin culling the Democrats' unwieldy 2020 class, which still features nearly a dozen candidates battling for the chance to take on President Donald Trump in this fall's general election.

Tuesday's contest comes just eight days after Iowa caucuses injected chaos into the race and failed to report a clear winner.
