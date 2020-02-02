Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders Says Democrats Will Need High Voter Turnout To Beat Trump

Bernie Sanders Says Democrats Will Need High Voter Turnout To Beat Trump

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Says Democrats Will Need High Voter Turnout To Beat Trump

Bernie Sanders Says Democrats Will Need High Voter Turnout To Beat Trump

One Sanders supporter said voters are motivated to head to the polls this year.

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Bernie fever' hits New Hampshire ahead of crucial Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders has unleashed a wave of star power on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, enlisting...
The Age - Published

Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview

Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlynnReggie1

Collusion Delusion Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Fa... https://t.co/tEu2fxaxd7 via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

waterwaynewt

David Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Fa... https://t.co/9alsVYztdz via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

jsorvaag

Joe Sorvaag RT @RachaelBL: I’ve been saying this for a while about free college, but of course Kevin Williamson says it much, much better https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

JamesSnappJr

James Snapp Jr. Bernie Sanders says, "I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat." So, Hey! Dem… https://t.co/wNPeViDzPg 21 minutes ago

TAzizi4

T Azizi Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Fa... https://t.co/LfTEhZmzFx via @YouTube 25 minutes ago

HenryBathurst

Henry Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Fa... https://t.co/S1MDbkKPfP via @YouTube 27 minutes ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @dogcicle: Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Far left Is A Cult _Tim Pool https://t.co/hvxAqbM9uQ ht… 34 minutes ago

nellepatron

Renoidu76 Famous Democrat Predicts Democrats "End Of Days," Says Bernie Sanders Fa... https://t.co/wXAI2c6KVV via @YouTube 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit [Video]Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit

Keller says Amy Klobuchar could benefit from Biden’s decision to leave NH before the primary results are announced. Also a look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ performances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41Published

Jim Cramer on How Wall Street Will React if Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Primary [Video]Jim Cramer on How Wall Street Will React if Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Primary

Jim Cramer weighed in on what a Bernie Sanders win would mean for Wall Street.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.