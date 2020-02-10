Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:08s - Published Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary Amy Klobuchar has seen a recent surge in polls ahead of voting in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Clay Aiken on 2020 primary: Why I'm changing my vote from Joe Biden to Amy Klobuchar It was difficult for me to move my support from Joe Biden. But Amy Klobuchar is simply a better...

USATODAY.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sm*tsy! @Politidope Hoping warren and Klobuchar finish strong. 1 day ago