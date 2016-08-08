Global  

Tech Trends 8/08/16

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Now, tech trends.

News you can use on the biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

We've searched facebook, twitter, bing and other online sources to find five of this morning's most talked about topics online.

Tragedy at an amusement park over the weekend in kansas.

A 10-year-old boy died on a water slide billed as the world's largest.

Caleb schwab died while riding the verruckt at schlitterbahn waterpark -- which features a 168-feet plunge at 65 miles per hour.

Caleb was the son of state representative scott schwab.

The park will remain closed today.

=== athletic injuries continue to occur at the rio olympics.

Dutch cyclist annemiek van vleuten sustained three small fractures to her spine and is in intensive care at a rio de janeiro hospital after her crash during the women's olympic road race.

Van vleuten was leading on the fast, slippery downhill toward the final stretch when she appeared to lock up her brakes.

She tumbled onto the road and laid on the pavement as the field swept past her.

A french gymnast horrifically broke his leg saturday while trying to complete a vault.

=== 42 people were hurt during a snoop dogg/wiz khalifa show in new jersey.

A partition separating the lawn from a secondary stage at the rear of the seating section collapsed, causing people to fall about 10 feet onto concrete below.

Officials say the collapse happened as the rappers gestured to fans to come toward the small stage and fans rushed the railing.

=== "scary lucy" is gone.

It's been replaced by a new statue of lucille ball, unveiled this past weekend in her hometown in new york.

Hundreds of fans chanting "lucy!

Lucy!"

Gathered in lucille ball memorial park in the western new york village as a tarp was removed to unveil the work of sculptor carolyn palmer.

The original artwork was considered so ugly, it was dubbed "scary lucy" - and its creator was the target of death threats.

=== the critics hated it.

But the people who expressed their feelings with their dollars helped put "suicide squad" at number-one.

The movie took in an estimated $135-million dollars -- and as a result, became one of the year's biggest box-office debuts.

In fact, it set the record for biggest august opening ever, besting "guardians of the galaxy."

Number two at the box office is last weekend's leader, "jason bourne," followed



