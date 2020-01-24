Global  

"Fresh Prince" Parody for School A.C.

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
0
C1 3 wisconsin school are frustrated with the lack of air conditioning in their 50-year-old building.

So they've created a parody video to try to raise funds for a new a-c.

Mike anderson reports.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- it's been a long hot summer for everybody at sherman park lutheran school.

So hot they're rapping about it.

The half century old building has no central air and they rely on portables that look almost as old.

"it is warm all the time, so they just get used to sweating to make it through the day."

So the kids, along with some help from their teachers have done a parody on a will smith rap song from the 80's in hopes of raising funds to bring central air to the school.

Anything to get attention.

That's what sometimes is hard to do.

There are people out there that want to help.

They're hoping one of those people is ellen degeneres.

That is what they would love.

You don't go to ellen, ellen goes to you.

So i guess the kids are going, hey ellen we're here.

If not ellen then someone else with deep pockets.

It's going to take tens of thousands if not close to a hundred thousand dollars.

Summer school ended last week.

The kids have to be back here in two weeks to start the fall session.

Unfortunately it will still be hot and they won't have those new air conditioners by then.

That was mike anderson reporting.




