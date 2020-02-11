Body of Maurice Blake Gray Found

3 3 ryan-- search crews started early this morning... looking for a 16-year-old teen that disappeared in pigeon creek yesterday evening...the search ended in heartbreak... with crews finding the body of maurice blake gray.

Eyewitness news dennis ting has been following this story... he joins us with the latest developments.dennis--crews started looking for gray last night... after witnesses say he slipped into pigeon creek... a fishing accident.

The search continued today... with searchers finding his body at the bottom of the creek."sabrina shyane roberts-- "basically what we're doing is praying for the best but preparing for the worst."search crews were out early... scanning pigeon creek... looking for maurice blake gray... a 16-year-old teen who disappeared into the water saturday evening.duane englert-- "it appears it was a fishing accident gone really badly."witnesses say gray was fishing with his step-sister's boyfriend..

When he started struggling with his fishing pole... tripped over tree roots..

And fell into the creek.

As morning turned to afternoon... hopefulness turned to despair.sabrina shyane roberts-- "i feel lost.

My brother was my everything.

Now that i have to face the fact that he's gone just tears me up inside."gray's sister's suspicions were confirmed around 2:45 sunday afternoon... an evansville fire department diver discovering his body with the help of a remote-operated miniature submarine with sonar.

Duane englert-- "it was about 50 to 75 yards where the victim had fallen into the water."about an hour later... crews brought his body on land... delivering it to the vanderburgh county coroner's office... which is investigating... hoping to bring some closure to the family.duane englert-- "they're pretty devastated by it obviously.

Plenty of family members are helping each other out but it is very hard for them."for gray's family... all that's left are the memories... of a brother and a son... that meant the world to them.sabrina shyane roberts-- "i love you, blake.

You was the best little brother i ever had."dennis--the indiana department of natural resources says that it does not believe foul play was involved... rather it was just a tragic accident.dennis