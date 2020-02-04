Local musician releases new video from his music duo

Is on the cusp of hitting it big... after a very exciting week for his music duo... the sweeplings.

A song by whitney dean was featured on prime time t-v... he hopes that big break has a domino effect for his music career.

The sweeplings new video featuring their song, what have we become, is taking the internet by storm.the song has a fitting title for huntsville native whitney dean and his duo partner cami bradley.it was about two years ago when whitney and his wife bethany saw cami on america's got talent and randomly sent her an email.

Whitney: she randomly said no, because that's weird and no one ever says yes to that type of thing.

But, we emailed a couple more times.

We got to know each other a little bit.

So, i went to washington.

We wrote some songs.

Things formed really quickly.

There's obviously musical chemistry there.

Now... what they have become is a rising musical duo.this past week, their breakout song was featured in an episode of pretty little liars on freeform.it's result of a show in los angeles and a meeting with some network supervisors.

Whitney: long story short, we end up having a couple of conversations with them.

They worked with our licensing company and found a sweet spot for one of our songs that was suited for the episode.

Next thing you know, we have a good placement.that episode aired tuesday night as whitney and his family sat around the tv for a watch party in his parent's huntsville home.

Freeform then released the video for what we have become on its website and social media.

It's just a glimpse of what the duo could become... whitney: to say i'm blessed 3 and excited is an understatement.

Another cool thing about this story... freeform has created the hashtag... freeform loves the sweeplings for the month to show their support.

You can find the sweeplings on spotify and itunes... "what we have become" is featured on their album... rise