Officials: Over 108k people come out to 2016 Spiedie Fest

Spiedie fest has come and gone and organizers say it was the best event in years.

Over 108 thousand people came out to otsiningo park this weekend for the spiedie fest and balloon rally, sponsored by tioga downs casino.

On friday, thousands gathered to see rick springfield perform.

Yesterday, country star martina mcbride played in front of a crowd of 95-hundred people, the largest concert audience ever.

Spiedie fest coordinator dave pessagno says the entire weekend was a success.

<dave pessagno says, "when you have good weather, people will come out.

When people come out, the vendors are all happy, they enjoyed the weekend and all did very well.

The businesses that were here were very happy to see a lot of people.

The concerts were filled.

That leads to a home run when that happens.

It was one of the best spiedie fests we've had in a long time."> jim ehmke says: friday's attendance was also a record, as 32 thousand people ventured to otsiningo park.

Other popular events and exhibits included the teen stars live interactive show along with the antique car and truck display.