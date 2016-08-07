Local 24 This Week -August 7, 2016 - Segment 3

>> i got jackson baker, mike matthews here.

We will continue the conversation about the past election day.

Looking at the state legislature in west tennessee, one incumbent lost.

Curry todd lost.

The ultimate big question here, the allegations of stealing campaign signs.

There was video.

How did that impact this thing?

>> for at least a month, there had been photos, videos, all kinds of evidence he was going around stealing mainly lovell's campaign signs and diane george's campaign signs as well.

He said we have a deal.

I can take signs from here and you can take them from there.

I never believed that.

Obviously he had no authority to do that.

Obviously it was brazen.

He was caught red handed.

The sheriff said come on, we're looking you up.

And then mark lovell paid his bail.

What a great thing.

>> this guy has had his controversies in the state legislature for years.

From a d.u.i.

With a gun in his car to he and someone else going at it on the floor of the state legislature this year to so many things, that there wasn't some push to get rid of him.

There were candidates out there as we saw this year.

But, yeah, the sign issue pushed him over the edge.

Frankly, it's interesting because the only signs he's removing now are his.

Because they're gone as well as his political career for now.

>> incidentally, i looked up -- it's hard to do with the newly revised website for the election commission but the early voting statistics, he lost the early voting to lovell by 3-1.

Even before -- that's before the sign issue came up and before the arrest anyhow.

>> yeah, yeah.

But it was weighing on people's minds, the actual reports and the videos out there that weighed on people's minds in the booths.

>> curry todd at one point was one of the greatest high school basketball players tennessee has ever seen.

He was recruited by every college you ever heard of.

He was all memphis four straight years and played for tennessee and he played for the tigers and that was the end of his career.

Since then, he would never do anything to get that luster back.

>> a lot of members of the legislative delegation were standing on the sidelines clapping when they saw the results on curry todd.

He's not a popular guy, especially on the democratic side.

He's not popular with them.

He shuts down debates a lot.

They say he's not open to discussions with them.

Now they're pretty happy he's gone.

>> the -- they're happi jeremy durham?

He was involved in an alleged sex scandal.

He lost his bid, his primary.

>> we saw it here, and some votes here, we have seen the people who we thought were unbeatable get beaten.

Harrington was one of those people.

We thought he could never lose an election.

He lost to steve cohen when he ran against cohen several years ago.

In durham's case, there you go.

Sometimes you say the american people know what they're doing.

>> the incumbent, we have to put it in that category, jim newsome appointed to chancellor's position by governor haslam.

He lost to joe jenkins.

That's another incumbent that went down.

>> another incumbent, steve cohen, a vice grip on district 9, elected to at least -- in the spirit of a 6th term.

He'll have a run-off -- not a run-off, pardon me, but in the november general election, he'll be having a competitor for the republican party, wayne albert son, if i'm not mistaken.

He won the democratic primary, 86% of the vote.

>> that's his.

Harold ford, sr. was the first person to be elected into that seat and it was his as long as he wanted.

When he resigned, it was his son's, harold, jr., he wanted it.

But it changed after that.

I think steve cohen is in that situation right now.

They're happy with what he's doing.

He represents the 9th district and the voters say he represents it well.

>> a day in which the setbacks in choosing a post race, we've got all the situations with the blacks and the whites and the police and so forth.

Cohen's victory in election after election usually has black contenders with some name or something of a post-racial situation going on.

>> interesting point there.

We have a short time.

We do want to get any parting shots on the election?

Anything stick out to you more than what we've discussed?

>> personally, i enjoyed the races with 5 or 6 candidates with chances to win.

That in they're -- theory good for the process when you have that many to choose from.

>> it was a solid evening.

Very few surprises.

George flynn was a surprise to me.

That was the big thing i saw that night was his strength and his campaign.

>> again, the polling him up to everybody, lost it in two weeks.

>> and ultimately david got the nomination.

We'll see how it shakes out in november.

>> thank you so much for your input today.

>> thank you.

>>