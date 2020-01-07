Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:38s - Published Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit. Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Janette korinetz RT @PeterAlexander: BREAKING: Now, all four federal prosecutors on the Stone case have asked the judge to withdraw from the case. Michael… 16 seconds ago