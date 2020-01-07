Global  

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone CaseTwo federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.
Two Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case Amid Turmoil Over Prison Recommendation

Resignations follow surprising DOJ rebuke
Roger Stone: Prosecutor quits amid row over Trump interference in sentencing

Aaron Zelinsky, previously a prosecutor in the Robert Mueller's office, has filed notice to withdraw...
Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? [Video]Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials [Video]Report: Prosecutors Prepared To Release Sealed Roger Stone Materials

Federal Prosecutors are reportedly “prepared to release sealed materials” related to the search and seizure warrant against Roger Stone.

