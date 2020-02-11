A devastating fire, a landmark named after the devil and a regional wedding tradition.

It's all part of what makes breitung township in dickinson county unique.local 3's james fillmore has the next edition of the u.p.'s tiny towns.

Breitung township is named after edward breitung ... one of the first settlers..

Sounds of bell.

This is the bell from st.

Mary's catholic church in quinnesec .... the first church to open in the area.

John gaudette- superintendent, breitung township "we're in the process of refurbishing that bell and housing it here on the grounds of the township hall.

The township also restored this old fire truck from the 1930's ... and it's often featured in parades.

Fumee falls ... a scenic turnout that doubles as a rest stop is right off us-2.

Gaudette "at least a third of everybody who gets married in the area gets at least one picture by fumee falls."

James "on pine mountain near the top of the ski jump you'll find the upper peninsula veterans memorial."

Gaudette "it attracts a lot of people from outside of the area.

They do fundraising efforts across the u.p.

So that people can remember their loved ones either who have served or who have passed."

The quinnesec mine is off limits now ... but it's known by locals as the devil's ice box.

Guy forstrom-lives in quinnesec "it was called the devil's ice box because even in the hottest months of the summer you could still climb down into the mine and get ice."

Quinnesec is a native american word meaning smokey waters.

It's one of the bigger communities in the township.

Forstrom "i love living here.

It's a nice, little, quiet town."

Quinnesec was destroyed by a fire in the summer of 1906.

Forstrom "a brush fire started and basically it burnt most of the town.

And, the town never returned to its former glory after that."

This is what the downtown used to look like ... and this is how that area looks now.

Keeping it local in breitung township james fillmore local