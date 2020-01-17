Trump rally set for Friday

Proving to be a pivotal state once again in the race for the whitehouse.but according to a local political expert, the keystone state is a must win for donald trump who's recently slipping in the polls.

Polls."for him to win, he has to win pennsylvania, he has to win ohio, he has to a few of those big, rich state in electoral votes he must win.

And i would even go so far as to say pennsylvania is the single most important state for him to win."trump announcing a stop at erie insurance erie friday, but why erie?political anaylist dr. michael federici of mercyhurst says typically democrats do better in urban areas of pennsylvania, and republicans in rural.but he says erie county is a hybrid of both.

Both."it's not exactly urban.

It's not exactly rural.

So it's a good barometer for what happens in the state as a whole.

If you can win erie county, you probably can carry the state."

State.""the chairman of the erie county republican party says this is the everyone to come form their own opinion of donald trump."

Trump.""as a rust-belt city with our unemployment with ge moving out, with going on, people have had it with the federal government and the leadership there of.

And so this is a clear choice."says erie is a great location to campaign being close to ohio and new york.but he says the true test of the trump campaign will be in the turnout at the arena friday and how excited the crowd is.

Is.federici also saying trump is coming to erie now because it really matters.

Matters.he says trump sees the campaign slipping out of his hands and he needs to win back the voters of pennsylvania because of the 20 electoral votes up for grabs.sean, jill?

Jill?