Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump rally set for Friday

Trump rally set for Friday

Video Credit: WFXP - Published < > Embed
Trump rally set for FridayTrump rally set for Friday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump rally set for Friday

Proving to be a pivotal state once again in the race for the whitehouse.but according to a local political expert, the keystone state is a must win for donald trump who's recently slipping in the polls.

Polls."for him to win, he has to win pennsylvania, he has to win ohio, he has to a few of those big, rich state in electoral votes he must win.

And i would even go so far as to say pennsylvania is the single most important state for him to win."trump announcing a stop at erie insurance erie friday, but why erie?political anaylist dr. michael federici of mercyhurst says typically democrats do better in urban areas of pennsylvania, and republicans in rural.but he says erie county is a hybrid of both.

Both."it's not exactly urban.

It's not exactly rural.

So it's a good barometer for what happens in the state as a whole.

If you can win erie county, you probably can carry the state."

State.""the chairman of the erie county republican party says this is the everyone to come form their own opinion of donald trump."

Trump.""as a rust-belt city with our unemployment with ge moving out, with going on, people have had it with the federal government and the leadership there of.

And so this is a clear choice."says erie is a great location to campaign being close to ohio and new york.but he says the true test of the trump campaign will be in the turnout at the arena friday and how excited the crowd is.

Is.federici also saying trump is coming to erie now because it really matters.

Matters.he says trump sees the campaign slipping out of his hands and he needs to win back the voters of pennsylvania because of the 20 electoral votes up for grabs.sean, jill?

Jill?



Recent related news from verified sources

Indexes fall off record highs, but set for weekly gains

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally as investors digested a...
Reuters - Published

Trump said to propose roughly $3 billion NASA budget boost for 2021

President Donald Trump is set to request a budget of $25.6 billion for NASA for its fiscal 2021...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RachelOLindley

Rachel Osier Lindley The Vermont senator has a rally scheduled for Friday in Mesquite, Texas...as rivals warn he would drag down the par… https://t.co/ExXuWtzSlJ 3 hours ago

honeycuttwa

SailedArmy1 ABC surprised at Trump Rally crowd size: "bigger than all Dem candidates in same building Friday night" https://t.co/N8ymyfGzRC 5 hours ago

NancySa45944060

Nancy Sanders RT @VABVOX: Hey remember when Hillary chastised Trump for attacking Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar? Friday night at a Bernie rally they led… 5 hours ago

JimPmbr0wne

Jim Browne RT @TedYork8: @DailyCaller Most demoncrat candidates can't fill a high school gymnasium. They haven't built venues large enough to hold a T… 10 hours ago

TedYork8

Ted York @DailyCaller Most demoncrat candidates can't fill a high school gymnasium. They haven't built venues large enough t… https://t.co/RqcCrwbsFg 12 hours ago

shirley_friday

Shirley_friday RT @RyanAFournier: This is the crowd at President Trump’s Manchester, NH rally. This is amazing. The media won’t show you this! RT! http… 14 hours ago

shirley_friday

Shirley_friday RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: Out of the 52,559 Tickets issued tonight at the Manchester Trump rally, 25.4% were Democrat! People are wakin… 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump [Video]Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump

Thousands of anti-abortion protesters flooded the Washington Mall on Friday (January 24th) for the annual "March for Life." Donald Trump became the first US president to attend the event, which is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:36Published

Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge [Video]Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge

Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 17, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.