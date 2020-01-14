Global  

New information to help find endangered child

New information to help find endangered child

New information to help find endangered child

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office just released new information to help find an endangered 2-year-old.
New information to help find endangered child

The bradley county sheriff's office just released new information to help find an endangered 2-year-old.

Investigators believe skyla lashay wilson is with her non-custodial father..

35-year-old michael steven wilson.

They now believe he could be traveling to beach towns in south carolina or florida.

Specifically, myrtle beach or orlando, fl.

The sheriff's office needs your help to find the last vehicle he was seen driving.

That was a 2014 kia soul crossover.

It was last seen august 5th in calhoun, georgia at a truck stop's atm.

I hope somebody sees this and picks up the phone and says, 'we know where this guy is,' you know it would make it easier on us, as investigators.

It would make it easier on the family, it would make it easier on everybody to know this child is in safe keeping if you know where skyla lashay or michael steven wilson are, please call your local law




