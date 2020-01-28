WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April.

However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000.

At the same time, the World Health Organization warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The WHO said on Tuesday 1,017 people had died in China, where there were 42,708 cases.

Even if the epidemic ends soon, it has already taken a toll on China’s economy.