Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organization > WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April.

However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000.

At the same time, the World Health Organization warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The WHO said on Tuesday 1,017 people had died in China, where there were 42,708 cases.

Even if the epidemic ends soon, it has already taken a toll on China’s economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Evacuation flight from China lands in UK as expert warns country faces 'major outbreak'

Leading microbiologist says virus poses greater threat than Ebola despite prevention efforts
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nnatubeugo1

Nnatubeugo The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus is “the worst enemy you can ever imagine” and that it… https://t.co/uClqlpRbwn 42 seconds ago

AdelEmma2

Adel Emma RT @MailOnline: Killer coronavirus may pose a greater global threat than terrorism, World Health Organisation warns https://t.co/QBcI4KPBuc 17 minutes ago

craigdh

Lil' Joe #Coronavirus poses greater global threat than terrorism, leading doctors warn https://t.co/7XUyB3MKlc 25 minutes ago

maryintheUSA

Mary In the Pacific Northwest RT @Wblscott1: Why is the U.S. government preparing to quarantine coronavirus victims all over America? 11 U.S. military bases are being c… 59 minutes ago

_newarthill

Scottsdale Coronavirus poses greater global threat than terrorism, leading doctors warn https://t.co/EJ6cys2IJT 2 hours ago

gfhsforum

GFHS(Global Forum on Human Settlements) Global efforts are urgently needed to fight against coronavirus, to make our cities and communities safe and health… https://t.co/phDr54eJU4 2 hours ago

em_shumate

Emily Shumate RT @COVID_19NEWS: Killer coronavirus may pose a greater global threat than terrorism, World Health Organisation warns https://t.co/gEh32jgG… 2 hours ago

analuisa040

Ana Luisa Coronavirus Now a Greater Global Threat to Human Life than Terrorism, WHO Warns - https://t.co/uFAlWvX84y ✅ Via - @NeonNettle #NeonNettle 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO: Coronavirus a greater threat than ISIS [Video]WHO: Coronavirus a greater threat than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus [Video]Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.